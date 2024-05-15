Franklin rallies in 7th to end WHS baseball season 5-4 (updated boxscore)

FRANKLIN — Wilmington rallied in the top of the seventh then lost it in the bottom of the inning, 5-4, to Franklin Wednesday in a Division II Sectional baseball game.

Wilmington led 2-0 then trailed 3-2 going to the seventh. The Hurricane took the lead, 4-3, with two runs in the final inning.

The Wildcats won the game with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Wilmington finishes its season at 5-15 while Franklin continues its season at 8-18.

Jake Stephens and Chase Fickert both had two hits for the Hurricane. Fickert, in the No. 9 slot of the batting order, drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

May 15, 2024

Division 2 Sectional

@Franklin High School

Wildcats 5, Hurricane 4

W^0^2^0^0^0^0^2^^4-7-2

F^0^0^0^0^2^1^2^^5-9-1

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Tolliver 3-1-1-1 Tackett 4-0-0-0 Platt 4-0-1-1 Stephens 4-1-2-0 Massie 2-1-0-0 B. Tolliver 3-0-0-0 Oglesby 3-0-1-0 Oberlin 3-0-0-0 Anderson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 3-1-2-2 TOTALS 29-4-7-2

(5) FRANKLIN (ab-r-h-rbi) Woods 4-0-1-0 Cooke 2-1-0-0 Eyink 3-1-2-1 Standifer 3-0-0-0 Mullins 3-0-1-0 Williams 1-0-0-0 Spurlock 0-1-0-0 Shults 4-0-2-0 Rebrovich 0-1-0-0 Rebholz 4-0-0-0 Bowman 3-0-1-0 Salmons 3-1-2-2 TOTALS 30-5-9-3

2B: F-Woods

3B: W-J. Tolliver

HBP: W-J. Tolliver; F-Eyink, Cooke

SB: W-Fickert; F-Spurlock

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Oberlin^6.1^6^3^3^3^8

Massie (L)^0.1^3^2^1^1^1

Franklin

Shults^6^5^3^3^3^9

Eyink (W)^1^2^1^1^0^3