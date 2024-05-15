Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Civil Service Commission reschedules meeting

The City of Wilmington Civil Service Commission meeting has been rescheduled from May 21 to May 16 at 4:15 p.m. It will be held in conference room #278 on the second floor of the municipal building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold special meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. to conduct interviews and consider the appointment of a public employee. The meeting will be held in executive session in the board room at Central Office located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold regular meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Wilmington Middle School located at 275 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Clark Twp. Trustees to hold special meeting

The Clark Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on May 22 at 9 a.m. in the township building. The purpose of this meeting is to approve a levy resolution.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. in the small conference room by the OSU Extension Office, in the Clinton County Annex building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Family & Children First Council to hold meeting

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, May 28 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Job & Family Services community room, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited.

Board of DD to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 in the administrative conference room of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Building D, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The superintendent has provided notice of retirement and is seeking reemployment into the same position which will be considered at the meeting. The regularly scheduled June board meeting will follow at noon.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.