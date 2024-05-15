Port Authority recognizes LaPine at recent board meeting

Renee LaPine, a retiring board member, was recognized at a recent Clinton County Port Authority meeting. LaPine is presented with an award by board chair Walt Rowsey. Submitted photo Renee LaPine Kyle Rudduck

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority recognized retiring board member Renee LaPine at its recent meeting. LaPine started on the Port Authority Board in 2015, amid a time of great change at the Wilmington Air Park.

“Renee joined the board with two other new board members in October of 2015, while we also were starting with a new executive director and a new trial run with a cargo start-up,” said board chair Walt Rowsey. “She has served over two full terms with us and will be missed.”

Other changes Rowsey mentioned during her service included the move of office locations, several new tenants to the Air Park, the formation of the Economic Development Alliance and more.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on this board, and seeing all the work we have accomplished,” said LaPine. “I am now looking forward to focusing on my work at Ferno as it is entering a new growth period.”

Executive director T. Alex Beres added that her contributions to the finance committee highlighted her skill sets, and said her genuine communication allowed the organization to continue to grow stronger.

Replacing LaPine on the Clinton County Port Authority Board will be Kyle Rudduck. Rudduck was appointed by the Board of Commissioners to fill the remaining term of LaPine, until Sept. 30, 2027.

“Renee has been a great friend and mentor to me over the years. Her contributions to the board have been invaluable and she leaves some giant shoes to fill,” said Rudduck. “I look forward to building on the progress she and the board have made in continuing to grow economic activity in our great community.”

Legislation considered by the board at its May meeting included a license to park aircraft at the Wilmington Air Park as they are returning from service; engaging Old Republic Aerospace to provide aviation insurance; the lease of end loaders for the 24-25 snow season, as well as payment of bills and a budget amendment.

The board had previously approved work in support of a FY2024 Ohio Department of Transportation Aviation Grant and continued support of that project with the authorization of an agreement, pending bids and approval by ODOT Aviation, of the installation of localizer equipment on the airport.

“It is important that we continue to invest in the infrastructure of the airport,” said Beres. “This project, partially funded by a grant from ODOT Aviation, allows the airport to multiply the impact of funds invested by the board to continue to make significant upgrades, ensuring sustained air traffic.”

The next board meeting will be June 13 at the Wilmington Air Park at 9 a.m.