Stryker to retire as Clinton County Homeless Shelter executive director

Denise Stryker

WILMINGTON — After 30 years as the executive director of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, Denise Stryker is set to retire at the end of the year.

Dan Mayo, the homeless shelter’s board president, said Stryker has served “in exemplary fashion.”

“She has moved the Shelter from a one building one person operation to a four-building campus with additional full and part-time help, along with a multitude of volunteers to help serve the needs of the community,” Mayo said in a statement. “Ms. Stryker will be greatly missed as the entire community has felt the impact of the way she has given herself to the work of the shelter, and the building up of community relationships through a network that works together with other entities and organizations to serve those in need, whatever the need may be.”

Stryker’s retirement will be effective Dec. 31.

“We know she will do all in her power to assist in the transition to new leadership,” said Mayo.

Those interested in applying for the position of executive director should forward their resumes to Stryker at [email protected]