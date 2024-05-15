WHS unable to get top 4 finish on first day at Div. I district

BELLBROOK — The Wilmington boys track and field team failed to produce a top four finisher on Wednesday’s first day of competition in the Division I Bellbrook District meet.

William Hildebrandt was 12th in the discus (116-6) while teammate Jesse Keith was 13th (115-5).

Max McCoy and Josiah Puller both cleared 9-0 in the pole vault.

Several athletes advanced from the preliminary heats to Friday’s final in running events. Field events begin at 5 p.m .Friday with running finals set for a 6:30 p.m. start.