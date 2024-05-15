Wildcats fall in tournament opener to Rockets 5-0 (Photo update)

Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

BLANCHESTER — All runs were scored in one in and all were scored by McNicholas as the Rockets defeated Blanchester 5-0 Wednesday in a Division II Sectional baseball game here at Bott Field.

Blanchester (20-6) failed to score a run in a game for the first time since losing 11-0 to Taylor in a post-season game May 20, 2021.

McNicholas (12-15) has won four games in a row.

“I am proud of this team and what they were able to accomplish this season,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “At the end of the day all I want is to be competitive. Being able to be right there in a game with a team like McNicholas speaks volumes of what this team is made of.”

The Rockets scored all five runs in the third.

“It boiled down to one inning,” Lawson lamented. “We gave them four free passes and an extra out in the third. I know we still have to score, but I feel in a tighter game, we are able to play our style (with) more bunting and stealing and we find a way to plate a couple runs.”

Cole Mueller pitched well for Blanchester. “Cole did a great job coming in relief and keeping them at bay giving us a chance,” Lawson said.