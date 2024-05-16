Adventure Cove Miniature Golf celebrates grand reopening

Adventure Cove Miniature Golf, in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, recently celebrated its grand re-opening. Submitted photo

Adventure Cove Miniature Golf celebrated its grand re-opening for the 2024 season on Saturday, May 4 with an open house and ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The open house featured new course games and challenges, snacks and drinks, Cruisers Roadside Grill, and a bouncy house, according to a news release.

Located at 3410 E. Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Adventure Cove is currently under new management led by Yvonne Price. Starting May 1, Adventure Cove will be open daily Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

With three thrilling miniature golf games, a challenging 19th hole-in-one experience, and its innovative game, Putt Putt Pool, there’s excitement for everyone at Adventure Cove, according to the release. Snacks, drinks, and gifts are available through the course store.

Reservations are available for parties, reunions, meetings, outings, or any special celebration. Learn more at www.adventurecovewilmington.com or 937-302-6249.