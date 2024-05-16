Blanchester Public Library to offer free meals

Children and teens will be able to receive two free meals per day at the Blanchester Public Library from June 3 through Aug. 16, according to a news release.

Anyone 18 years of age and younger or a parent/legal guardian may pick up the non-perishable box meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals will be available for each child to take home at one time.

No registration is required.

This is the third year the library has participated in the Summer Food Service Program, which is sponsored by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, the Ohio Department of Education, and the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.