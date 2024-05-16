District Day 3: Wilson wins long jump, Green 3rd in shot put

It was day three of district track and field meets for Clinton County schools but the first for Clinton-Massie.

Falcon boys and girls were at the Division II Trotwood Madison District.

The Wilmington girls, East Clinton boys, and Blanchester boys and girls were again at the Division II New Richmond District while the East Clinton girls were at the Division III New Richmond District.

The top four finishers in each event advance to next weeks regional meets.

For Clinton-Massie, Cale Wilson continued his torrid win streak in the long jump, besting Garrett Lundy of Waynesville by two inches. Wilson went 21-4.5 to win the event.

Azlynn Green finished third in the shot put (29-11.5) and earned a berth in next week’s Region 8 meet.

The girls 4×800-meter relay team of Jillian Arledge, Dakota Cartner, Georgia Black and Shelby Robinson finished seventh in 11:31.30.

For the boys, Zander Mills finished fifth in the pole vault, clearing 11-6 while the fourth-place height was 12-0. Jason Flint was 10th.

Brandon Moritz went 130-9 in the discus and placed seventh overall. Dakin Johnson was 10th (113-11).

For the East Clinton girls, Keira Null was sixth in the discus (80-1) and 13th in the shot put (24-9). Tysen Terrell was 19th (22-10) in the discus.

On the boys side for EC, the 4×800-meter relay team of Luke Thompson, Jackson Seabaugh, Kaiden Roth and Landen Kaun finished seventh in 9:09.37.

Max Gulley was ninth in the shot put (41-3) and 14th in the discus (111-0). Aiden Walker was 14th (38-9.5) in the shot.

Roth was 12th in the long jump with a PR of 18-11.5. Barrett Beam placed 29th with a 15-11 effort. Beam was 21st in the discus (96-8).

For Blanchester’s boys, Isaiah Abbott was ninth in the pole vault, clearing 10-0.

In the long jump, Samuel McEntire was 23th at 17-6 and Jacob Allen was 26th at 16-11. Elijah McVey was 27th in the discus (84-10).