Harrington graduates from Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY. — Whitney Harrington, of Wilmington, recently graduated from the University of Cumberlands, according to a news release.

Just under 6,000 students make up this year’s graduating class. Approximately 170 graduates completed an associate degree, 1,250 finished a bachelor’s degree, 3,770 received a master’s degree, 270 completed an educational specialist degree, and 530 earned a doctoral degree.

“Graduates, today marks a significant milestone in your lives,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president, during commencement ceremonies. “You have persevered through years of hard work and now stand here, ready to take on the world. I am honored to congratulate each and every one of you on your outstanding achievements.”

The graduating class represented 49 states in the U.S. and the territories of the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, as well as 18 countries around the world. Among undergraduate students, two-thirds grew up in Appalachian areas, just over half competed in university athletics, and the majority of graduates were involved in a combination of different music ensembles, campus ministries, clubs, and campus organizations.