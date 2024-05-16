HealthSource invites community to open house at new downtown Wilmington facility

HealthSource Of Ohio Wilmington Family Practice invites the community to an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 from 4-6 p.m. in celebration of its new downtown Wilmington facility, located at 140 W. Main St.

A formal ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release. A ceremony honoring Sandy Mongold, former long-time HealthSource of Ohio board member, will also take place with the dedication of the waiting room.

Light refreshments will be served.

The mission of HealthSource of Ohio is to provide exceptional health care to everyone in the community and to be passionate advocates for those who need them most, according to the release. HeathSource Wilmington Family Practice opened in 2011.

Learn more at: https://www.healthsourceofohio.org/locations/healthsource-wilmington-family-practice/