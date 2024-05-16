Kirk promoted to CCSO lieutenant

Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. recently announced the promotion of Sgt. Christopher Kirk (left) to the rank of lieutenant. Lt. Kirk is a veteran of 24 years with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He has been serving as a road patrol sergeant since 2013. Lt. Kirk has been assigned to lead the Road Patrol Division, after the retirement of Lt. Michael Kassinos. Lt. Kassinos served the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with distinction for 35 years. Sheriff Fizer, Jr. congratulates both men for their many years of trusted service to Clinton County.

Submitted photo