No. 7 Greenville ends Massie season in sectional title game

GREENVILLE — State-ranked Greenville defeated Clinton-Massie 10-0 Wednesday in a Division II North 1 Sectional championship game at GHS.

“Not the outcome we had hoped for but honestly very proud of the Lady Falcons this year,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “They accomplished a lot of things this year and have made the school proud of their fight and determination.”

Lewis noted the dedication and leadership of seniors Laila Davis, Maddie Ward and Olivia Ward over the past four seasons.

“They will be missed and will be big shoes to fill next year,” he said. “Wish our seniors much success in their future endeavors.”

Clinton-Massie had three hits on the night, a pair of singles by Alyssa Sandlin and a double by Sydney Doyle.

The Falcons finished 12-13. The Green Wave is 26-4 and will play Taylor 5 p.m. Friday at Carlisle High School in the Southwest 1 District title game.

SUMMARY

May 15, 2024

Division II Sectional

@Greenville High School

Green Wave 10 Falcons 0

CM^0^0^0^0^0^^0-3-2

G^2^0^2^6^x^^10-10-0

(0) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Goodin 2-0-0-0 Doyle 2-0-1-0 Crombie 2-0-0-0 Davis 2-0-0-0 O. Ward 2-0-0-0 Sandlin 2-0-2-0 Green 2-0-0-0 Hinkle 2-0-0-0 M. Ward 2-0-0-0 TOTALS

2B: CM-Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Clinton-Massie

Davis (L)^4^10^10^10^2^0

Greenville

NA