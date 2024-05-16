RoofX welcomes public to open house

A good crowd of local business representatives were in attendance to meet the RoofX team, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and tour the facility. A formal ribbon cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo

RoofX welcomed the public to an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, May 10 to showcase the company, located at 11500 US 62, Leesburg.

A good crowd of local business representatives were in attendance to meet the RoofX team, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and tour the facility, according to the news release. A formal ribbon cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate everyone who attended our ribbon cutting ceremony and the warm welcome the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber has given us thus far. We are very eager to become more involved in the Clinton County community and look forward to being of service in any way we can,” said Ryland Donley, RoofX marketing specialist.

RoofX is a family owned and operated business that brings decades of industry experience, family values, and a customer-first approach to everything it does, according to the release.

“When you work with us, you’re not just a customer, you’re part of the RoofX family. We will ensure clear, concise communication, education, and superb workmanship through the entire process. We offer roof replacements, roof repairs, seamless gutters, roof maintenance, storm damage restoration, and more. We are your local roofing X’perts. Contact us to see how we can help complete your project today,” the release states.

Learn more at https://roofxusa.com.