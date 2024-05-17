Avery beyond excited to lead CM girls basketball program

AJ and Kasey Avery

Kasey Avery is beyond thrilled to be the new girls basketball coach at her alma mater.

“This has been such a whirlwind … I’m so excited,” she said during a recent interview. Avery had a brief break from her duties as an assistant coach for the Clinton-Massie Middle School track and field team.

“I’m excited to get to work,” said Avery, who graduated from Clinton-Massie in 2014. “I’m here for the long haul. This has been (the) No. 1 (job) for me from the get-go.”

Pending approval of the Clinton-Massie Board of Education during its meeting Monday, Avery will be the next head coach at Clinton-Massie and hopes to rekindle the success she experienced during her playing days.

Avery, a 2014 graduate of CMHS, had a stellar playing career in the red, white and blue. She was a 1,000-point scorer and played the most games of any player in CM girls basketball history.

A three-time all-conference selection in the South Central Ohio League, Avery earned district and state honors before going to Northern Kentucky University.

At NKU, Avery scored 822 career points and grabbed 427 rebounds. She was a two-time team captain and was a member of the 2016 Horizon League all-tournament team.

Avery teaches eighth grade science at the Clinton-Massie Middle School. She had previously been a teacher in the Springboro school district.

“There’s just nothing like coaching (Clinton-Massie) high school with the community behind you,” said Avery. “It’s always been a dream of mine. Everything Massie embodies … Springboro went to the Final Four but it never felt like home.

“I always wanted to come back to Clinton-Massie. It’s always been the goal.”

Avery believes her previous experience at CMHS will help immensely in her quest to rebuild the program.

“Knowing the dynamic of the school helps,” she said. “I work there. Being in the building, knowing the families (that are) still in it. That’s so important.

“At the end of the day, I’m trying to build a culture. What better way to build a culture than to have played there. I’m so excited.”

Avery said she wants to play fast “but play controlled.”

“I want to get up and down the floor,” she said. “Play defense that is ‘in your face’ and over-aggressive.”

Avery wants to begin building the program from the ground floor, which doesn’t mean the freshmen in the high school.

“I want to put an emphasis on our youth program,” she said. “It has to be revamped. I want to get with the boys coach and have a discussion with what that looks like.”

Avery thanked Hilma Crawford for adding her on his staff for a season. “He didn’t know me at all,” she said. “He gave me a lot of responsibility. I had a front row seat to the program (for a year). I’m super grateful for Hilma bringing me on.”

Avery appears to have a solid plan in place and no reason to come up short in her bid to build a Southwest District powerhouse once again, which seems like a lot of pressure.

“Maybe a little bit,” she said. “You can’t play on the biggest stage in high school or college without a little pressure. There will be pressure but it’ll be enjoyable.”