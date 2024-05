Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Bethel Bees stung Clinton-Massie 10-0 Thursday in a Division II North 4 Sectional baseball game at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons end their season with a 14-9 record.

Bethel, from Tipp City, advance to a district semifinal game 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chaminade Julienne.