‘Don’t guess, soil test’

I get many calls in the extension office about which fertilizer landowners should be using in their pastures or lawns. The first question I ask is “when is the last time you had a soil test done?” Sometimes the landowner has never gotten a test done. Without knowing the exact makeup of the soil, we are just guessing when it comes to which nutrients the soil will need. With the cost of fertilizer, it is important that we apply no more nutrient than what we need, and what our soil can actually hold at any given time. Not only do we not want to waste fertilizer, but we need to keep water quality in mind. Extra fertilizer can runoff into streams and negatively affect wildlife and the environment. Most soil tests cost between $10 and $20, and it is far cheaper than spending too much money on soil amendments that you don’t need.

Many times, soils have the appropriate levels of nutrients that your plants need, though the soil pH is too low to allow plants to take up the nutrients. You might think that your soil is nutrient deficient, yet you would only need to fix the soil pH for your plants to use the nutrients already in your soil, this is why we say, “don’t guess, soil test.”

Soil should be tested every two to three years, just make sure that you test the soil at the same time each time you test, if you take a sample in the spring, make sure you sample again in spring two years later. Sampling your soil in consistent intervals makes for more accurate results. Usually, the best time to make lime applications is in the fall, and keep in mind that even fast acting lime takes about six months to make pH changes to your soil. Amending soil takes time!

The best way to take soil samples is with a soil probe, although you can also use a garden spade, knife, or hand trowel. If you would like to borrow the probe here at the Clinton County extension office, you are welcome to do so. Soil testing depth should be between six and eight inches deep, as most root systems will not grow below this depth. Make sure to remove any organic matter on top of the sample such as grass and roots, this will contaminate the sample. You should use a clean plastic bucket, as metal buckets can also throw off results.

Make sure that you are getting a good representation of the land you are testing. You can take probes in a X or Z shape, taking a probe sample at each point across the field. Zig-zagging throughout the field is another good way to insure a good representative sample. Mix the sample together and put about a pint of soil into a paper bag, or a soil sample bag that you can pick up for free from the Clinton County Extension office. You can also pick up lab sample forms from our office to send with the sample. Make sure that the bag is labeled with the appropriate name of the field or land plot, and you can mail those off to the lab. Here in the office, we use Spectrum Analytic in Washington Court House, because of its proximity to our office and they provide us with sample bags, though there are many different labs you can choose from.

The lab will send you the results which are generally easy to read. If you need help reading your soil results you can call me here at the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 and I will help you determine which soil amendments you need to apply. For more information on soil testing, visit OSU Extension publication: Soil Testing for Ohio Lawns, Landscapes, Fruit Crops, and Vegetable Gardens | Ohioline (osu.edu)