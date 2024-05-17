New Sabina breaks ground on new expansion

Clinton County Commissioners, managers, presidents, and partners of New Sabina Industries participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the official start of NSNA’s expansive new project. Serena Hammond | News Journal Attendees enjoy a spread of refreshments and snacks during the groundbreaking ceremony at New Sabina Industries on Wednesday, while a display table showcases the company’s products and offerings. Serena Hammond | News Journal Attendees enjoy a spread of refreshments and snacks during the groundbreaking ceremony at New Sabina Industries on Wednesday, while a display table showcases the company’s products and offerings. Serena Hammond | News Journal Attendees enjoy a spread of refreshments and snacks during the groundbreaking ceremony at New Sabina Industries on Wednesday, while a display table showcases the company’s products and offerings. Serena Hammond | News Journal Attendees enjoy a spread of refreshments and snacks during the groundbreaking ceremony at New Sabina Industries on Wednesday, while a display table showcases the company’s products and offerings. Serena Hammond | News Journal Clinton County Commissioners, managers, presidents, and partners of New Sabina Industries participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the official start of NSNA’s expansive new project. Serena Hammond | News Journal Clinton County Commissioners, managers, presidents, and partners of New Sabina Industries participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the official start of NSNA’s expansive new project. Serena Hammond | News Journal Clinton County Commissioners, managers, presidents, and partners of New Sabina Industries participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking, marking the official start of NSNA’s expansive new project. Serena Hammond | News Journal Kelly Snively, director and division manager of NSOH, delivers a speech providing insight into the background of NSNA and sharing valuable information about the company’s achievements and future endeavors. Serena Hammond | News Journal Kazu Kaihatsu, president of Nippon Seiki Ohio, (NSOH). Serena Hammond | News Journal O. Tominaga, president of Nippon Seiki North America (NSNA). Serena Hammond | News Journal Rob Barton, plant manager for Nippon Seiki Ohio (NSOH), delivers the welcoming speech and expressions of gratitude during the groundbreaking ceremony. Serena Hammond | News Journal Michele Daulton, division manager supply chain and building project manager for NSOH. Serena Hammond | News Journal

SABINA — On Wednesday morning, the groundbreaking ceremony for New Sabina Industries, Inc.’s latest expansion project marked a pivotal moment in the company’s history.

This expansion, adding over 178,000 square feet, will integrate the company’s Wilmington and Grove City facilities into its Sabina location. This strategic move aims to streamline supply chain processes and position the company for future growth opportunities, according to NSNA.

Known as Nippon Seiki Ohio (NSNA), the company has a rich legacy dating back to its establishment in 1986. Initially recognized for its work in instrument panels for clusters and heads-up display systems, NSNA has continually evolved to meet the demands of the automotive industry, according to officials.

Currently employing 462 individuals across three locations in Ohio, NSNA produces products for automotive companies like General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Honda, BMW, Nissan, Mazda, and Subaru, according to Kelly Snively, director and division manager for NSNA.

The groundbreaking ceremony welcomed guests, including county and village officials and representatives from NSNA and Ferguson Construction, underscoring the significance of this expansion for both the company and the local community. As construction progresses, NSNA anticipates the completion of the new section of the building by the end of this year.