Water line repairs on E. Locust set for Monday

The City of Wilmington has scheduled repairs to a water line located on East Locust Street.

The southern lane of East Locust will be closed between Wall Street and Cashman Lane. Parking will not be permitted in the vicinity of 340 E. Locust St. The repairs will take place on Monday, May 20 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience disruption in water service.

Questions regarding the water main repair may be directed to the Utility Billing Office, (937) 382-5711.