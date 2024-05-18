Several county athletes advance from NR districts to regionals

NEW RICHMOND — Several Clinton County athletes qualified to next week’s regional track and field meets during competition Saturday at New Richmond High School.

East Clinton’s girls were in the Division III District meet while Blanchester boys and girls, Wilmington girls and East Clinton boys were in the Division II meet.

For Blanchester, Aubrey Stevens was third in the 300-meter hurdles and will run again next week in the Region 8 meet at Piqua. Stevens time of 48.04 second was good for a spot in the regional but also a new BHS school record. The old record was 48.66 set in 2018 by Asia Baldwin. Blan’s Chloe Paulson was eighth in 50.82 seconds.

For the EC girls, Molly Seabaugh advanced to the Region 12 meet at Troy in the 800-meter run. She placed third in the district meet with a time of 2:27.59.

The 4×400-meter relay team also qualified for regional with a fourth-place finish Saturday. Their time was 4:33.34.

Kaylyn Deaton was seventh in the 1,600 meters in 5:55.94 and fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 13:21.48.

For Wilmington, Madilyn Brausch is a regional qualifier, finishing third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:38.20. She will be joined in the Region 4 meet at Wayne High School next week by Taliah Billingsley who was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.51 seconds. Madison Schuster was fifth in the hurdles in 17.38 seconds.

In the 4×100 meter relay, Wilmington’s quartet of Makenna Tolliver, Alexa Rich, Taliah Billingsley and Madison Schuster were seventh in 52.81 seconds.

Tolliver, Rich and Billingsley then teamed with Kennedy Goings to finish sixth in the 4×200-meter relay in 1:51.78.

In the 4×400-meter relay, Blanchester’s team of Kendall Koch, Addison Lewis, Laylla Sears and Paulson were seventh in 4:28.29.

In the boys 800-meter run, Kaiden Roth of East Clinton was seventh overall, clocking 2:05.84. Teammate Landen Kaun was 10th in 2:09.08.

In the 1,600, Jackson Seabaugh of EC was 15th in 5:10.01. In the 3,200, Seabaugh was 14th in 11:39.09 and Dru Simmons was 20th in 13:47.9.