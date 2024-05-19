Acosta goal, 2 assists, FC Cincinnati beats St. Louis for 6th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored a goal and added two assists to help FC Cincinnati beat St. Louis City 3-1 Saturday night for its sixth consecutive win.

Cincinnati (9-2-3) has won every game since a 2-0 loss to CF Montreal on April 13.

Acosta opened the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, his fifth goal in the last six games.

The 29-year-old Acosta became the 15th player in MLS history with at least 150 career goal contributions. Acosta, who has 65 goals and 87 assists, joins Kei Kamara as the only active players to achieve the feat.

Yuya Kubo gave Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute. Acosta faked a pass to freeze the defense and then played a ball to Kubo for a one-touch finish from near the right corner of the 6-yard box.

St. Louis, which lost 2-0 to Los Angeles FC at home last time, has dropped back-to-back games following a five-game un beaten streak.

St. Louis trimmed its deficit to 2-1 on an own goal when Matt Miazga’s pass back to Roman Celentano skipped past the goalkeeper into the net in the 54th minute.

Sergio Santos capped the scoring with a goal in the 80th. Luca Orellano flicked a pass down the left side to Acosta, who outraced a defender and then played a low ball to the back post where Santos tapped it into a wide-open net.

St. Louis (3-3-7) won the only other meeting between the clubs 5-1 on April 15, 2023.

Roman Bürki had five saves for St. Louis.

Cincinnati outshot St. Louis 15-11, including 8-3 on target.

