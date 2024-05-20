147 graduate at Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie High School celebrates the graduation of its 2024 class, with a large crowd in attendance. Clinton-Massie Principal Aaron Sewer welcomes students and delivers a speech during the high school graduation ceremony on Friday. Clinton-Massie graduate Morgan Riggers delivers the welcome speech at the graduation ceremony. Clinton-Massie graduate Austin Sauer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the graduation ceremony. Clinton-Massie graduate Kaylene Gale delivers the invocation. Graduate Danica Henderson, salutatorian, delivers her address. Graduate Danica Henderson, salutatorian, delivers her address. Graduate Leah Binau, valedictorian, delivers her speech. Graduate Leah Binau, valedictorian, delivers her speech. Graduate Tess Pringnitz delivers the closing speech. Graduate Tayten McCoy delivers the benediction. Clinton-Massie High School celebrates the graduation of its 2024 class, with a large crowd in attendance. Graduates Emma Collins (center), Natalie Hillman, and Madison Robinson present class gifts to Superintendent David Moss.

CLARKSVILLE — On Friday, May 17, Clinton-Massie High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024, celebrating the achievements of 147 graduates.

Valedictorian Leah Binau and salutatorian Danica Henderson both delivered speeches to their classmates inside the high school gymnasium in front of a large crowd.

The ceremony featured a performance by the Clinton-Massie High School band, directed by Christin McClain, playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” “Halcyon Hearts,” and “Peace Jubilee March.” The choir, led by Erin Hales, performed stirring renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “I Will Sing You the Stars,” and “The Irish Blessing.”

In the valedictory address, Leah Binau encouraged her peers with heartfelt words: “Class of 2024, here we are. Stay in touch, have fun, work hard, and live to the fullest. But most importantly, be kind. Congratulations, my fellow classmates. I am so beyond blessed to have grown up alongside each and every one of you. Together we are the class of 2024.”