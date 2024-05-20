147 graduate at Clinton-Massie High School

CLARKSVILLE — On Friday, May 17, Clinton-Massie High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024, celebrating the achievements of 147 graduates.
Valedictorian Leah Binau and salutatorian Danica Henderson both delivered speeches to their classmates inside the high school gymnasium in front of a large crowd.
The ceremony featured a performance by the Clinton-Massie High School band, directed by Christin McClain, playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” “Halcyon Hearts,” and “Peace Jubilee March.” The choir, led by Erin Hales, performed stirring renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “I Will Sing You the Stars,” and “The Irish Blessing.”
In the valedictory address, Leah Binau encouraged her peers with heartfelt words: “Class of 2024, here we are. Stay in touch, have fun, work hard, and live to the fullest. But most importantly, be kind. Congratulations, my fellow classmates. I am so beyond blessed to have grown up alongside each and every one of you. Together we are the class of 2024.”