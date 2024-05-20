19 county athletes set to compete in regional track, field meets this week

A total of 19 Clinton County athletes will be competing in regional track and field meets this week, one step away from the state meet.

The Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championships has been moved to Welcome Stadium, from Wayne High School because of construction issues at WHS.

Competition begins 5 p.m. Wednesday with field events. The first of the running events begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington’s Elijah Stewart will run in the 100-meter dash preliminary on Wednesday while Julius Jackson runs in the 300-meter hurdles preliminary.

The top two in each preliminary heat plus the next four fastest times will advance to the championship final.

William Hildebrandt will compete in the shot put on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Should Stewart advance in the 100, he would go at 6:42 p.m. on Friday. Jackson’s 300 hurdle final, if he advances, would start at 7:50 p.m.

The Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championships will be held at Troy High School.

East Clinton’s girls 4×800-meter relay will run in the final 6 p.m. Wednesday. Molly Seabaugh will run in the 800-meter run final 7:55 p.m. Friday.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team will run its preliminary heat Wednesday night. Should they advance, the championship final will be held 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championships will be held at Piqua High School and will compete on Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday, field events begin at 5 p.m. with running events set to start at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, field events start at 11 a.m. with running finals to commence at 12:30 p.m.

Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson will be busy over the two days, going in the long jump 5 p.m. Thursday, as well as the 400-meter dash preliminary. He also is an eligible member of the 4×200-meter relay team that runs its prelim on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Azlynn Green of CMHS will compete in the shot put.

Wilmington’s Taliah Billingsley runs in the 100-meter hurdle prelims on Thursday while Clinton-Massie’s Jude Leahy runs in the 110-meter hurdles prelim. Aubrey Stevens of Blanchester runs the 300-meter hurdle prelims on Thursday as well.

On Saturday, field event athletes set to compete are Wilmington’s Makenna Tolliver and Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey in the pole vault; Leahy in the high jump; and Wilmington’s Angelica Pais Becher in the long jump.

On the track, Madilyn Brausch of Wilmington will run in the 3,200-meter final at 2:15 p.m.

If they advance, Billingsley runs the 100 hurdle final at 12:30 p.m., Leahy runs the 110 hurdle final at 12:35 p.m., the Massie 4×200 relay final would be 12:55 p.m., Wilson’s 400 final is set for 1:40 p.m. and Stevens 300 hurdle finale is 1:45 p.m.

Following is a day-by-day schedule as it currently stands for Clinton County athletes in the regional meets this week.

May 22 Events

NOTE: Running events listed with start time of all running events, not the individual event

• East Clinton girls 4×800 relay, Region 12 @Troy 6p

• Wilmington Elijah Stewart, 100 dash, Region 4 @Welcome Stadium 630p

• Wilmington Julius Jackson, 300 hurdles, Region 4 @Welcome Stadium 630p

• East Clinton girls 4×400 relay, Region 12 @Troy 6p

May 23 Events

NOTE: Field events listed with start time of event, not when specific athlete competes.

• Clinton-Massie Azlynn Green, shot put, Region 8 @Piqua 5p

• Clinton-Massie Cale Wilson, long jump, Region 8 @Piqua 5p

NOTE: Running events listed with start time of all running events, not the individual event

• Wilmington Taliah Billingsley, 100 hurdles, Region 8 @Piqua 630p

• Clinton-Massie Jude Leahy, 110 hurdles, Region 8 @Piqua 630p

• Clinton-Massie, boys 4×200 relay, Region 8 @Piqua 630p

• Clinton-Massie Cale Wilson, 400 dash, Region 8 @Piqua 630p

• Blanchester Aubrey Stevens, 300 hurdles, Region 8 @Piqua 630p

May 24 Events

NOTE: Field events listed with start time of event, not when specific athlete competes.

• Wilmington William Hildebrandt, shot put, Region 4 @Welcome Stadium 5p

NOTE: Time listed is specific to athlete and event.

• East Clinton Molly Seabaugh, 800 run, Region 12 @Troy 755p

May 25 Events

NOTE: Field events listed with start time of event, not when specific athlete competes.

• Wilmington Makenna Tolliver, pole vault, Region 8 @Piqua 11a

• Clinton-Massie Kaylee Ramsey, pole vault, Region 8 @Piqua 11a

• Clinton-Massie Cale Wilson, long jump, Region 8 @Piqua 11a

• Wilmington Angie Pais Becher, long jump, Region 8 @Piqua 11a

• Clinton-Massie Jude Leahy, high jump, Region 8 @Piqua 11a

NOTE: Time listed is specific to athlete and event.

• Wilmington Madilyn Brausch, 3200 run, Region 8 @Piqua 215p