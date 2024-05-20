AES: Sabina power outage caused by tree falling onto power line

SABINA — A power outage affected 563 customers in the Village of Sabina early Monday morning. The disruption was caused by a tree and branches falling onto a power line, according to Mary Ann Kabel, corporate communications director with AES.

The power line was de-energized and a tree crew was dispatched to remove the tree and branches. Once the area was cleared, a line crew was able to safely restore power to affected customers.

The outage occurred between 1:37 and 3:02 a.m., impacting 563 residents in the area.