Daskalakis joins Chamber Board of Directors

Tom Daskalakis

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce announces the newest addition to its Board of Directors — Tom Daskalakis, MHA, FACHE, who serves as the chief executive officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System (CMH).

Daskalakis was selected for the one open board seat through an electronic vote of the current membership, with a term ending in 2027.

He brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the community through his leadership at CMH, according to the Chamber news release. “Tom has over three decades of dynamic healthcare leadership and, since assuming his current position in September 2023, he has been orchestrating a transformative journey, steering CMH towards unprecedented heights with an unwavering focus and a strategic vision,” the release states.

Daskalakis said, “I am excited about the opportunity of serving on the Chamber Board of Directors and feel my 12-year experience with the Mason/Deerfield Chamber Board will be of assistance. Clinton County and its surrounding communities have significant opportunities that lie ahead and believe our region is posed for greatness.”

Chamber Executive Director Dessie Rogers said, “We look forward to the fresh perspectives and ideas that he will bring to our board.”