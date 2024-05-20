Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Clark Twp. Trustees to hold special meeting

The Clark Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on May 22 at 9 a.m. in the township building. The purpose of this meeting is to approve a levy resolution.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. in the small conference room by the OSU Extension Office, in the Clinton County Annex building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Wilmington Library board to hold meeting

A Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the library board room.

Family & Children First Council to hold meeting

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, May 28 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Job & Family Services community room, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited.

Board of DD to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 in the administrative conference room of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Building D, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The superintendent has provided notice of retirement and is seeking reemployment into the same position which will be considered at the meeting. The regularly scheduled June board meeting will follow at noon.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.