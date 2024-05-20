Parallel Universe: The Garden

I want to tell you a story that happened many years ago, as recently as today and will happen again tomorrow. It is a story about a deceptively familiar place where securing the basic necessities of life, health care, housing, transportation and communication requires persistence to overcome one obstacle after another. I call this place The Parallel Universe.

The news today is good: a duplex unit has opened up, and Trila* can finally leave street-living behind. The new backyard is an expanse of green grass; a farm field fence runs across the back with three horses grazing contentedly on the other side. Trila couldn’t wait to move in, and it wasn’t long before my mail carrier delivered a letter with Trila’s return address handwritten in the envelope’s upper left-hand corner! When I came by two days later the front door burst open before I could even ring the doorbell.

“Patricia, I can plant a garden along the fence in the full sun.” Her arms wave with enthusiasm as names of produce tumble out. “I can grow corn, peppers, squash, tomatoes, green beans, lettuce, carrots, herbs and spices.” She pauses and takes a deep breath. “Could I have a raised bed like you and Doug?” Her enthusiasm is downright contagious!

Two weeks later my husband filled his truck bed with boards cut to size, piles of rich dirt from the compost heap at our farm, bags of topsoil and a wheelbarrow. I have rounded up five enthusiastic college students, three shovels, two boxes of donuts and a thermos of coffee. When we converge at Trila’s place, she is holding a borrowed landscape rake. Construction of the bed, filling and hauling wheelbarrows of dirt, raking, and dreaming creates a 4’x8’ space for seeds and plants to grow. And grow they did. Experience has made Trilla a master gardener. The life-giving and joyous work of gardening began with drying seeds from store-bought vegetables augmented with packages of seed covered by Food Stamps, and by Halloween she had canned and frozen her own vegetables. A table by a bedroom window became the spot Trila dried and sorted seeds in paper cups to plant next summer.

In The Parallel Universe the decision about where to live and for how long is made by others. A few weeks before Christmas, management stopped by.

“We need this apartment for a family, so you are moving to a new location. Volunteers will come next Saturday to move your stuff.”

Trila’s heart sank as she absorbed this totally unexpected news. Resolved to ask her new landlord for permission to have a garden, Trila transplanted every plant with a chance to survive, and we filled the cargo space in my car to overflowing.

Her prayer was answered: YES, Trila could use the 8’ x 1.5’ space between her front stoop and the end of the building. The space is too small for stalks of corn, cages of tomato plants, and a row of green beans and peppers intertwined with squash and cucumber vines, but Trila will have a garden. A six-foot high chain link fence and railroad tracks has replaced the farm fence and three horses. Trila hopes the new family will harvest vegetables in the gently used raised-bed garden seven folks constructed specifically for her which she had to leave behind after only one growing season.

* To protect their identity, Trila is a composite of these women. All the stories are true and describe my experience as companion in each case.

Patricia Thomas has volunteered as a Lead Hostess at Hope House for nine years. Currently she is experiencing firsthand the numerous obstacles the homeless encounter as they attempt to get off the street.