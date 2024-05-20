Pork Pride 4-H club holds meeting at Cuba Friends Church

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 5. There were 26 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m. Shelby Robinson led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Hannah Huff led us in the 4-H Pledge. Shelby Robinson gave the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

We discussed our fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wednesday, June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Quality Assurance on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the Expo Building at the fairgrounds; buyer letters; getting signed up online to sell your animal when the email comes out; Mykah Mothersole was disc golf champion at CCYC; and Marilyn Mothersole is graduating.

The group then broke out into skillathon, FCS projects and Cloverbud projects.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, May 19 at 6 p.m. Donaven Dalton will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Mykah Mothersole will do the 4-H Pledge; Mykah Mothersole and Marilyn Mothersole will do demonstrations; and Mykah and Marilyn Mothersole will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Dalton family.