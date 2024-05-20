The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington held another successful Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 18. Participants received a safety passport to guide their way through 11 safety stations that started at CMH parking lot then went down the trail to Wheelies on Mulberry and back while visiting community partners along the way. Courtesy photos Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Successful Kiwanis Bike Rodeo held Saturday Macey Mann was one of the winners at Saturday’s Bike Rodeo.

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington held its annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday starting at the parking lot of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the entrance of the Luther Warren Peace Trail.

Participants received a safety passport to guide their way through 11 safety stations that started at CMH parking lot, then went down the trail to Wheelies on Mulberry and back, while visiting community partners along the way.

Participants received a free helmet, thanks to the Clinton County Health Department obtaining a grant from Ohio AAP as part of the “Put A Lid On It” campaign.

At the end of the stations participants were entered into a drawing to win a free bike. Bikes were generously donated by Alkermes.