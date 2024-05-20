Three to graduate from ‘You-Turn’ Recovery Docket

From left to right, Brandon Whitaker, Judge Rudduck, James Goble, and Dereck Harris. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Three are set to graduate from the Clinton County “You-Turn” Recovery Docket on May 30.

Those scheduled to graduate are: Brandon Whitaker, James Goble, and Dereck Harris.

The Clinton County You-Turn Recovery Docket accepted the first drug court participant on Dec. 15, 2014. Since then, 58 participants have successfully completed the program.

Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck emphasized that each number represents a person with family and friends who have been impacted by the person’s actions.

“I tell the participants this all the time… it’s not just about completing drug court and getting the medallion placed on your neck at graduation. It’s about long-term success, living responsibly, rebuilding family relationships, and giving back to the community,” he said.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony at Cornerstone Baptist Church (225 Randolph St., Wilmington), at 7 p.m.

Any inquiries can be directed to Brenda Harris, You-Turn Recovery Docket coordinator, at [email protected] or 937-382-8686 ext 1139.