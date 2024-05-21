Over a dozen students injured in East Clinton bus crash

A distant view of the crash scene on SR-72 near Stone Road, captured by a local Sabina resident, shows the aftermath of the school bus accident that injured over a dozen fifth graders from East Clinton Local Schools on Monday. Photo courtesy of Kaley Burns

CLINTON COUNTY – A school bus carrying 37 fifth grade students from East Clinton Local Schools was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon, resulting in injuries to over a dozen students.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on State Route 72 near Stone Road, as explained by East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee.

The preliminary investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers revealed that the bus, driven by Tonya Kimball, 40, of New Vienna, veered off the right side of the road. It struck two culverts, a mailbox, and a ditch before coming to a stop. Kimball was not injured in the crash.

Magee said, “The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Magee explained that of the 37 students on board, 10 were taken to the hospital via ambulance for minor injuries.

“Several other parents took their kids to get checked out as well. At this point, I am not fully aware of injuries. I know that there were a couple of concussions and some bumps and bruises,” he said.

The bus was also carrying three teachers who were supervising the children on their return trip from a field trip to COSI, a science museum in Columbus, confirmed Magee.

Magee told the News Journal, “The investigation is centering around the cause of the accident. We are working in cooperation with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. We take the safety and well-being of our students as our number one priority. Having any type of an accident like this is heart-wrenching for everyone in the district and to our families. The State Patrol praised the teachers for their quick response to the accident and the protocols in place. We appreciate the three teachers that were involved.”