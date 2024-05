Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Family & Children First Council to hold meeting

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, May 28 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Job & Family Services community room, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited.

Board of DD personnel committee to meet

The personnel committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on June 11. The meeting will be held in Building D, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employee benefits.

Board of DD to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 in the administrative conference room of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Building D, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The superintendent has provided notice of retirement and is seeking reemployment into the same position which will be considered at the meeting. The regularly scheduled June board meeting will follow at noon.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.