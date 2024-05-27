Borgen 2nd, Durr 3rd in hammer throw for WC men’s track, field team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Wilmington College puts its name in the hat as the best men’s throws program in all of Division III track and field.

Nathen Borgan was second and Jarrett Durr third in the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships here Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The 2-3 finish, along with Simon Heys third place in the 10,000 meters and Brady Vilvens fourth place in the high jump, gave the Wilmington College men’s team its highest finish ever in the national meet at eighth place.

Two rain and lightning delays changed the whole schedule of the day and forced all the events to be pushed back.

Borgan and Durr were first up for Wilmington in the hammer throw. Both Quakers made it to the finals as Borgan hit 60.0 meters and Durr threw 61.12 meters.

In the finals, both got rolling. Borgan went over 62 meters then topped out with a personal best and new program record mark of 63.68 meters on his final throw. Durr followed suit with a personal best toss of 62.72 meters on his final attempt.

They are both All-Americans in the hammer throw for the second season in a row. They are two time All-Americans this season, as they both finished as All-Americans during the indoor season in the weight throw.

Simon Heys finished up the competition for Wilmington in the 5,000 meters, where he finished 16th with a time of 14:30.96.