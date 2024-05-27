Duncan wins 5,000 meter national title in D3 meet

Michael Pagano | Wilmington College Michael Pagano | Wilmington College Michael Pagano | Wilmington College Michael Pagano | Wilmington College Michael Pagano | Wilmington College Michael Pagano | Wilmington College

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – With a strong kick in the end, Wilmington College sophomore Faith Duncan won the 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships here Saturday on the oval at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Duncan is the first Wilmington College women’s national champion in a distance event. She also is the first national champion on the women’s side since Callen Martin won the 55-meter dash indoors in 2010.

Ashley Johnson Wolf was the last outdoor national champion for the WC women’s program, claiming the top spot in the pole vault in 2006.

Doreen Nagawa won the outdoor triple jump in 2005 and Emily Herring won the indoor high juump in 2004. Nyhla Rothwell won the indoor high jump in 1997.

National champions on the men’s side are Brady Vilvens in the outdoor high jump in 2023, Christian Patterson in the outdoor high jump in 2014

Duncan ran a time of 16:44.12 to knock off a pair of tough competitors in Grace Hadley of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and Fiona Smith from the College of Saint Benedict.

Coming into the event, Hadley finished fourth in the 2023 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, won the national championship in the indoor mile, and was a part of the national champion distance medley relay team indoors.

Smith’s resume was even more impressive as she won the 2023 cross country national championship and the 3,000- and 5,000-meter national championships during the indoor season. She had also won the 10,000-meter run national title Thursday night.

However, just before the final lap, Duncan made her kick and blew past the field and won by several meters to forever etch her name into Wilmington College history.