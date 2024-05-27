ODOT weekly construction update

Through the week ending June 1: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

I-71/S.R. 73 Bridge Maintenance – At the bridge on S.R. 73 over I-71. Shoulder closures, as well as intermittent lane restrictions, will be in effect at the overpass. Lane closures will be limited to evening and overnight hours.

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 350 Culvert Replacement – Between the route’s junction with S.R. 73 and Clark Road. The route is closed through mid-June (June 13), and while it is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of S.R. 73, S.R. 28 and S.R. 134.

S.R. 729 Culvert Replacement – Between Darbyshire Road and San-Mar-Gale Drive, just south of the intersection with U.S. Route 22 at Sabina. S.R. 729 is closed through late May (May 29), and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22 and S.R. 72.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – Near Old Denney Road, between Katy’s Lane and the I-71 interchange. Traffic is being maintained with the use of flaggers and/or temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – At Leeka Road, just west of the village of New Vienna. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers through the work zone. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

S.R. 729 Bridge Replacement – At the bridge over West Branch Rattlesnake Creek, just north of Borum Road and approximately one mile south of the Clinton-Fayette County line. S.R. 729 is closed through mid-June, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 72, I-71, U.S. 35 and S.R. 435. Although this phase of the project is anticipated to be completed in mid-June, additional restrictions will be in effect on various sections of S.R. 729 through late fall.