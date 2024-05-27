OSHP: Blanchester teen dead, two hospitalized in Warren Co. accident

LEBANON — A 17-year-old Blanchester resident died and two others were injured Sunday night as the result of a single-vehicle accident on Settlemyre Road south of Wilmington Road in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Lebanon Post.

The preliminary investigation revealed that just before 10 p.m., Brittney Shockley, 19, of Clarksville, was driving a 2008 Mazda MX-5 northwest on Settlemyre Road. While going around a curve, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, traveled across the roadway and went off the right side, according to OSHP.

The vehicle overturned, ejecting the passengers — Jason Flint, 17, and another 15-year-old juvenile.

Flint was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to OSHP. Shockley was transported to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other juvenile was transported to the University of Cincinnati Children’s with non-life threatening injuries.

According to OSHP, Flint and the juvenile passenger were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, Hamilton Township Fire and EMS, and Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Lebanon Post.