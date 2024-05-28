McCarty speaks at Lees Creek Memorial Day service

Memorial Day participants led the annual parade from the Wayne Township Hall in Lees Creek to the cemetery. Submitted photos Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty delivers the Memorial Day address at Lees Creek. Seated behind him are: (left to right) Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean, who served as master of ceremonies, and Sydney Beiting and Samantha Woodruff, who read the Gettysburg Address. Former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Craig Cook places flowers at the memorial for unknown soldier at the Lees Creek Cemetery. Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War fire a salute during the Lees Creek Memorial Day ceremony. Left to right: Capt. Shane L. Milburn, Christopher Grim, Kelly Hopkins, Jason Cassio, Irven Cassio, Joshua Cassio and Jordan Milburn. The Lees Creek High School band provided patriotic musical selections at the Lees Creek Memorial Day ceremony.

LEES CREEK — The annual Memorial Day Parade left the Wayne Township Hall in Lees Creek for the approximately half mile march to the cemetery at 1:15 p.m. Monday, led by a Clinton County Sheriff escort, followed by fire trucks and community members participating in the Memorial Day service.

Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean served as master of ceremonies and Troy Vilars gave the invocation and benediction. Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War posted the colors and fired a gun salute, which was followed by taps.

The main speaker of the day was Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, who is a United States Air Force veteran. He spoke about the sacrifices made by so many who have been willing to serve in our military forces throughout the history of our country. Their willingness to serve and make a great personal sacrifice has made it possible for us to live in the greatest nation in history, he said.

Bean read the names of all the veterans from all wars from the American Revolution to the present buried in the cemetery. Craig Cook, a former U. S. Air Force fighter pilot, placed flowers at the memorial for the unknown soldier

The East Clinton High School Band played the Star-Spangled Banner and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.