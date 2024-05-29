Editor, News-Journal:

Note to Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington: Turning right or left from Davids Drive onto Ohio Route 134 is a crash waiting to happen. I don’t think the trees along the state highway serve much purpose other than obstructing the view of oncoming northbound traffic. Catalpas and pines, they flank buildings long since gone.

While we’re in the neighborhood, note to the Board of Clinton County Commissioners. Why is the sign proclaiming “Administrative Campus” big enough to have its own ZIP Code while your parking lot signs “Enter” and “Exit” are the size of postage stamps?

Daniel Nixon

Wilmington, Ohio