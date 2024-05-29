This special event was aimed at eighth grade students, enriching their understanding of a pivotal era in American history. Submitted photos Bringing history directly to students

The Clinton County History Center recently visited Clinton-Massie Middle School to present an insightful program on Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War’s profound impact on Clinton County.

This special event was aimed at eighth grade students, enriching their understanding of a pivotal era in American history. As part of a class tour to Washington DC, students who were unable to travel were given the opportunity for history to come to their classrooms.

On May 10, History Center Director Shelby Boatman and volunteer Beth Mitchell from the Clinton County History Center were warmly welcomed by Clinton-Massie Middle School. Their presentation highlighted key historical events and local stories.

“We are always excited to bring history directly to students and make it relevant to their lives today,” said Boatman. “Our goal is to provide a deeper appreciation for local history, through events such as the Civil War and its lasting impact on our community.”

The presentation covered various aspects of the Civil War through the lens of Clinton County, including the local contributions of Clinton County residents like Little Gib, Mary Taylor-Adams, and General Denver, to the Union cause. Students were particularly engaged by personal stories and primary source materials from the History Center that illustrated the human experiences during war.

In addition to the presentation, Boatman and Mitchell had the honor of judging the students’ mini museum exhibits. These exhibits were the culmination of a unique project where students created museum exhibits after viewing virtual tours of the Smithsonian. The students showcased their creativity and historical knowledge through these exhibits, which covered various topics they were passionate about – such as ballet, movie films, cars, and more. The project not only enhanced their knowledge but also helped to develop their research and presentation skills.

The Clinton County History Center is committed to educational outreach and fostering a deeper understanding of local history among students. By bringing history into the classroom, the Center aims to inspire the next generation of historians to preserve the rich heritage of Clinton County.

For more information about the Clinton County History Center and its educational programs or to request a classroom visits, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.