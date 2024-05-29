EC superintendent gives update on May 20 bus accidents

NEW VIENNA — East Clinton Local School District Superintendent Eric Magee gave updates Tuesday evening on the two May 20 accidents that involved the same bus while it was transporting fifth-grade students back to the district from COSI museum in Columbus.

Magee detailed the sequence of events during the school board meeting held at New Vienna Elementary School.

The first accident occurred on the school bus’s way home from Columbus on I-71 when cars in front of it began merging into the same lanes. They suddenly stopped, and the bus, unable to stop in time, bumped the rear bumper of one of the cars, according to reports. The small red car that was struck pulled over initially but then drove off after the bus was able to get over.

The bus driver — Tonya Kimball, 40, of New Vienna — called the bus garage to report no injuries and no damage to the bus. The supervisor directed the driver to continue to the school, where the bus would be inspected, and the highway patrol would be notified.

Later, around 3 p.m. on Route 72 near Stone Road, the bus veered off the road into a ditch. It struck two culverts, a mailbox, and a ditch before coming to a stop.

Magee said last week that of the 37 students on board, 10 were taken to the hospital via ambulance for minor injuries. Kimball was not injured in the crash.

The video footage shows no apparent reason for this—no cars or animals were in front of the bus, explained Magee.

This incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is conducting two separate investigations: one by the troopers on the scene who took measurements and another by Trooper Mitchell in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

On Friday, Magee spoke with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, which advised that this could turn into a criminal investigation. The prosecutor’s office also advised that information released to the public should be limited until the investigation is complete.

On Friday afternoon, Magee invited the parents of the involved students to a meeting where he provided as much information as allowed. The prosecutor plans to hold a similar meeting for parents with questions on June 8 at 11 a.m., where she, the state patrol investigator, and Magee will be present.

“This is a potential employment matter, and we will have further details regarding this in an executive session,” Magee added.