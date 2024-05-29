Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

WCS Board of Education to hold special meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Thursday, May 30 at 4 p.m. to discuss the employment of a public official or employee. The discussion will be held in executive session. The meeting will be held in the board room at Central Office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

City Civil Service Commission to hold special meeting

The City of Wilmington Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 30 at 4:15 p.m. This meeting will take place in conference room #278, located on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Board of DD personnel committee to meet

The personnel committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on June 11. The meeting will be held in Building D, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employee benefits.

Board of DD to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 in the administrative conference room of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Building D, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The superintendent has provided notice of retirement and is seeking reemployment into the same position which will be considered at the meeting. The regularly scheduled June board meeting will follow at noon.

Clark Twp. Trustees reschedule meeting

The Clark Township Trustees meeting scheduled for June 13 has been rescheduled for June 12 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

SOESC board to consider reemployment

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold a public meeting to consider the reemployment of Linda Mead as a superannuate to the same position from which she previously retired. The public meeting will occur on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.