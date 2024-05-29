Over 800 people attended One Mission Clinton County’s free community carnival and concert on May 10. Submitted photos One Mission Clinton County hosts free community carnival & concert One Mission Clinton County hosts free community carnival & concert One Mission Clinton County hosts free community carnival & concert One Mission Clinton County hosts free community carnival & concert

Over 800 people attended a free community carnival and concert for families on May 10 hosted by One Mission Clinton County.

The evening was full of fun including carnival games, inflatables, a dunking booth, bubble foam, characters, free toys, a laser light show, food for kids, B-SHOC and DJ FNTSY concert plus a lot more…all for free.

The carnival’s theme was “Love This City, Love These Kids.” In addition to One Mission Clinton County, this event was made possible by many sponsors including: LT Land Development, Edgington Funeral Home, Rome Jewelers, JCS Fishing, Superior Flooring, Abounding Grace Massage, NT Contracting, Mediterranean Restaurant, Dan and Chrissy Thirey, Port William Church, Ellis Fence, Thirey Time Worn Treasures, Next Generation Excavating, Domain Construction, Domain Properties, Elevation Design, Megan and Adam Morris, Devin and Sarah Sturdivant, Luke Dell, and Compassion Wilmington Food Pantry.

Food trucks that participated were Becker’s Smashburger, Doc’s Dogs, Baker Street Tacos, Kona Ice and Mister Twisty.

One Mission Clinton County is a team of local churches working together to make Clinton County a better place by providing activities and services with one mission in mind, to reach Clinton County for Jesus, according to a news release.

Current participating churches include: Dove Church Wilmington, Wilmington Church of God, Wilmington Church of Christ, Calvary Baptist Church, Wilmington Presbyterian Church, Wilmington Nazarene Church, Wilmington Assembly of God and Wilmington First Baptist Church.

Those interested can find more information about One Mission @ www.onemissioncc.org