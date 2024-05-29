Southern State to hold youth summer program June 24-27

Southern State Community College recently announced “Kids Career Encounter, a Summer Enrichment Program” taking place June 24-27.

Designed to foster creativity, learning, and personal growth, Kids Career Encounter offers students the chance to learn about different career pathways, according to a news release. Each session will be filled with fun activities that relate to one or more of Southern State’s academic programs.

The course lineup at Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, in Hillsboro will include:

Health Sciences: June 24 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17. Students will discuss the roles of nurses, medical assistants, and phlebotomists and their importance to families, communities, and healthcare systems. Students will learn best practices for helping parents, grandparents, ill or injured family members, as well as young children in their families. Students will build their own first aid kits and learn basic first aid.

Biology: June 25 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

This session will examine science as a process to understand basic biological concepts. Students will examine current biological research and how that impacts their lives and the future.

Education: June 26 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

During this session, students will create their own story. They will write, illustrate, and act out the story. Students will take a brief break and end with an escape room challenge.

Math: June 27 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

In this engaging session, students will delve into the world of statistics through the lens of everyone’s favorite colorful treat: M&M’s. As the students explore various statistical concepts, they will uncover the importance of critical thinking and scrutiny, especially when statistics are used in the workplace.

The course lineup at Brown County Campus, 351 Brooks-Malott Road, in Mt. Orab will include:

Math: June 24 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

See the description above for this class.

Education: June 25 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

See the description above for this class.

Art: June 26 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

The Visual Arts can take everyone on fun and fantastic journeys. During this short adventure in the world of Visual Art, students will explore different careers for those who love ART! Students will also design decorative papers, discover a variety of art media – paint, markers, pencils, and inks, and create a beautiful book to keep with all their ideas, dreams, and adventures.

Biology: June 27 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for ages 9-13 and 1-4 p.m. for ages 14-17.

See the description above for this class.

All courses are tailored to empower students of all ages during summer break.

Registration is now open. Students can choose one day, multiple days, or the entire week. Spaces are limited for each session. The cost of the program is $25 per class, per student, and includes some cool takeaways and a t-shirt. Snacks will be provided during each session.

Visit us online at https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/kids-career-encounter.shtml to explore additional program details and to complete and submit the online enrollment form.

For additional information, please call Lisa Hord at 800-628-7722, Ext. 3513.

To register by phone, call Amanda Lewis at 800-628-7722, Ext. 3520.