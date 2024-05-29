Way Back Wednesday: Three well-dressed gentlemen

This undated image was found in the “Groups” category at the Clinton County History Center. Names for three of these gentlemen are written in ink on the border of the frame. Kern Grantham at the far left, Roy Cartwright at the far right and Simon Goodman second from right. The gentleman standing is identified only as “Hinman Sarah Fischer’s brother” and it is written in light pencil. The photo is from the studio of Earle Shaw (?), 48 ½ N High St Columbus. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center