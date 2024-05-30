5-under par first in senior outing at Elks 797 Golf Course

The team of Fred Stern, Jim Doak, D Bullock and Rocky Long had a 5-under par 31 Tuesday and won a scorecard playoff in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The runnersup team consisted of French Hatfield, Dave Sharp, Jim Jones and Bruce Barrett had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8.

The rest of the field:

32: Rill Ross, Keith Houseman, Gerry Schultz, Bob Vanzant.

33: Gene Breckel, Mike Shaw, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

33: Larry Roddy, Jeff Watkins, Marty Miller, Dan Curless.

33: Tom Rickey, Cliff Doyle, Dave Harp, Ron Cook.

34: Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop, Don Sicurella, Dave Miller.