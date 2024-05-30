City announces Nelson Ave. closure from June 3-21

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces a complete road closure on Nelson Avenue at 475 S. Nelson Ave. (Wastewater Treatment Plant) beginning Monday, June 3. The road is anticipated to reopen in the evening on Friday, June 21, weather permitting, according to a news release.

The road closure is necessary for construction of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions on either side of the closure. Detour routes will be in place. Use West Truesdell Street to Nelson Avenue to access addresses south of the closure and West Main Street to Nelson Avenue to access addresses north of the closure. The landfill will remain accessible from north of the closure. The Elizabeth J. Looney Trail and Luther E. Warren Peace Path will remain accessible from south of the closure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].