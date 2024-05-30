HealthSource of Ohio celebrates opening of new Wilmington facility

HealthSource of Ohio recently celebrated the opening of its newly-built Wilmington Family Practice facility with a ribbon cutting. Photo courtesy of Kaitlin Armstrong

HealthSource of Ohio (HSO), a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, celebrated the opening of its newly-built Wilmington Family Practice facility located at 140 W. Main St. in the heart of downtown Wilmington with an open house on Tuesday, May 21.

The celebration was well-attended by local and state officials, including Ohio’s Second Lady Tina Husted, wife of Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and HSO’s new CEO, Dr. Jody Prather, according to a news release. HSO Board members, clinicians, and staff, as well as many community leaders and residents joined in celebrating this exciting milestone.

“On behalf of the HealthSource Wilmington team I would like to thank everyone who attended our open house/ribbon cutting ceremony. We have spent our medical careers here in Wilmington and enjoy taking care of our patients and participating in local events. It really means a lot to have the support of the community behind us. We are accepting new patients and would love to see you in our new building” said Dr. Rachel Sneed.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, guided tours of the new facility, and an opportunity for the public to meet dedicated medical staff and learn about services.

A highlight of the event was the dedication of the waiting room to long-standing HSO board member, Sandy Mongold. “In addition to celebrating the opening of this beautiful new facility, this event gives us the opportunity to honor former HealthSource board member, Sandy Mongold, who continues to be a staunch supporter of our organization and the Wilmington community,” said Dr. Jody Prather.

The mission of HealthSource of Ohio is to provide exceptional health care to everyone in the community and to be passionate advocates for those who need it most, according to the release.

HeathSource Wilmington Family Practice originally opened in 2011. Nearly $4 million was invested into the new Wilmington center to provide high quality, state of the art healthcare, with top notch clinicians and staff members.

Learn more at: https://www.healthsourceofohio.org/locations/healthsource-wilmington-family-practice/