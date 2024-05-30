Linkous reelected as Northeast Region VP of National Assoc. of County Engineers

Jeff Linkous

Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous, P.E., P.S. was re-elected as the Northeast Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at its recent annual meeting and technical conference, according to a news release.

Linkous’ term will run through April of 2026. He was first elected to this position in 2022.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 68th year, representing over 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” said Linkous. “County infrastructure is where the rubber meets the road. With infrastructure a national priority, I look forward to joining the nation’s county road professionals to ensure our national transportation network remains strong, safe, and secure.”

Jeff Linkous, P.E. P.S. currently serves as the Clinton County Engineer having been elected to that position in 2008. Prior to that, he served as deputy county engineer for Clinton County since 1980. He was elected president of the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) in 2019 and is on the board of the National Association of County Engineers.

For CEAO he currently serves as chairman of the CSTP/LBR Committee, as well as being a member of the Safety Sub-committee and a member of the Survey/Mapping/ GIS Committee. Linkous serves on the District 10 Integrating committee of the Ohio Public Works Commission and is chairman of the executive committee. He is a 1980 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.