EC Elementary announces Students of the Month

East Clinton Elementary School announced its Students of the Month for May. These students have demonstrated excellent effort and behavior, and they were recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Here are the students who were honored in each grade level:

Kindergarten:

Robin Young, Colton Walker, and Cohan Moore.

First Grade:

Emsley Lindsey-Jones, Junior Aguilar, Victor Queen, and Kianna Pence.

Second Grade:

Ariel Browning, Wesley Brown, Summer Rowe, and Donny Thiel.

Third Grade:

Emma Kingsolver, Jenna Maxwell, Harmony Britain, and Jada Pence.

Fourth Grade:

Tileah Lightle, Oliver Pegan, Millie Snively, and Rylie Elliot.

Fifth Grade:

Jacob Cunningham, Christiyana Brown, Aaron Aquilar, and Abby Biggum.