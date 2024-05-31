EC students recognized for testing scores, achievements

Colton Brockman, an 11th grader at East Clinton High School, poses with his award for achieving a perfect score on the OST American Government test, alongside Board President Linda Compton (left). Rylee Kempton, a 10th grader at East Clinton High School, poses with her award for achieving a perfect score on the OST American History test, alongside Board President Linda Compton. Jaxson Hodson, a fifth grader at East Clinton Elementary, poses with his award for achieving a perfect score on the OST Math test, alongside Board President Linda Compton. Phillip Turner, a fourth grader at East Clinton Elementary, poses with his award for achieving a perfect score on the OST Math test, alongside Board President Linda Compton. Isaac Roberts, a fourth grader at East Clinton Elementary, poses with his award for achieving a perfect score on the OST Math test for the second year in a row, alongside Board President Linda Compton. The East Clinton students who achieved perfect scores on their state tests proudly pose with their awards. Pictured from left to right back row: Colton Brockman (11 grade, American Government), Rylee Kempton (10 grade, American History), Front: Jaxson Hodson (5 grade, Math), Phillip Turner (5 grade, Math), Rylie Elliot (4 grade math) and Isaac Roberts (4 grade, Math). Rylee Elliot, a fourth grader at East Clinton Elementary, poses with her award for achieving a perfect score on the OST Math test, alongside Board President Linda Compton.

NEW VIENNA — On Tuesday evening, the East Clinton Local School District Board of Education convened at New Vienna Elementary for its monthly meeting. Superintendent Eric Magee recognized students who achieved perfect scores on state tests.

“These tests typically allow top students to miss a few questions, but this year, some of our kids scored perfectly,” Magee explained.

Board president Linda Compton presented awards to Colton Brockman (11th grade, American Government), Rylee Kempton (10th grade, American History), Jaxon Hodson, Phillip Turner (fifth grade, Math), and Isaac Roberts (fourth grade, Math). Roberts’ achievement was particularly notable, marking his second consecutive year with a perfect score.

Elementary Principal’s Report: Celebrating Academic and Community Success

Elementary principal Suzanne Arthur began her presentation by celebrating the school’s achievements in state testing. “Our staff did a great job preparing our students this year and our students worked hard and showed amazing effort,” Arthur said. She proudly announced that three elementary students earned perfect scores on their math tests and were later recognized alongside some high school students.

Arthur highlighted recent activities, including a successful Safety Day. Last week, the school hosted Sheriff’s Deputy Cordell Cordrey, State Trooper Donald Rack, ODNR representative Isaiah Gifford, and members of the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department. The students enjoyed interacting with the officials, particularly when Sgt. Rack used a radar gun to measure their running speeds, with Grayson McGraw setting a record at 12.5 miles per hour.

“It was so much fun,” said Arthur. “They learned a lot about safety and the vehicles.”

In addition, Arthur celebrated the efforts of the New Vienna Kids Care Club, which raised $1,034 to support PTSD Service Dog Training. Beth Ellis from Operation Cherrybend visited to demonstrate a service dog and educate students about the program. “They were very dedicated to raising the funds, and I’m very proud of them,” Arthur said. The elementary school also hosted a Preschool Rodeo Day, with Mrs. Martinez bringing a pony for students to ride and organizing fun rodeo activities.

High School Principal’s Report: Preparing for Graduation and Celebrating Achievements

High school principal Michael Adams provided updates on upcoming and recent events.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our graduates this coming Saturday,” Adams said.

The class of 2024 includes 102 students, with 92 on track to graduate, resulting in a current graduation rate of 90%, which could increase to 93% if three additional students meet requirements before the next school year. Adams also mentioned an end-of-year carnival scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, and expressed gratitude for the success of recent events like prom and a mock crash, thanking Mr. Voshal, Mrs. Melnek, and Mrs. Ellis for their efforts.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for June 18.